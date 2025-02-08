Patparganj Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Patparganj Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate Avadh Ojha vs Ravinder Singh Negi vs Anil Kumar Votes Margin BJP AAP Congress Delhi Assembly Election

Patparganj Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Patparganj is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and falls under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Located in the East Delhi district near the Uttar Pradesh border, Patparganj was historically a part of the East Delhi parliamentary constituency as a Delhi assembly segment from 1993 to 2008. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Anil Kumar of Congress, Avadh Ojha of AAP and Ravinder Singh Negi of BJP are locked in a fierce contest for the Patparganj seat.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Manish Sisodia from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured victory with 70,163 votes. His closest opponent, Ravinder Singh Negi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received 66,956 votes, while Laxman Rawat from Congress managed to secure 2,802 votes.

During the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Manish Sisodia also won the seat, receiving 75,477 votes. BJP’s Vinod Kumar Binny followed with 46,716 votes, while Anil Kumar of the Congress garnered 16,260 votes.

Patparganj Assembly Election Result 2025

