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NewsIndiaPerambur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TVK Chief C. Joseph Vijay in High-Stakes Battle Against DMK's R.D. Sekar
PERAMBUR ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Perambur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TVK Chief C. Joseph Vijay in High-Stakes Battle Against DMK's R.D. Sekar

Perambur Election Result 2026 Live Update: TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay is up against DMK's R.D. Sekar and PMK's candidate from the Perambur seat.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:47 AM IST|Source:
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Perambur Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Perambur assembly constituency falls under the Chennai North parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Chennai district.

Notably, in the 2021 assembly polls, DMK candidate R.D. Sekar won the seat, defeating AIADMK's N.R. Dhanapalan. In 2016, AIADMK had won the seat.

This time, the seat has become one of the biggest battlegrounds in the state because TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay is contesting from Perambur, making his electoral debut. Vijay filed his nomination as “C. Joseph Vijay” and is contesting from two seats — Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East.

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DMK has retained R.D. Sekar as its candidate. The AIADMK alliance has allocated this seat to its ally PMK (led by Anbumani Ramadoss). NTK is also in the fray.

The Perambur constituency is located in Chennai district and falls under the Chennai North parliamentary constituency.

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