Perumbavoor Election Results 2026 LIVE: Congress fields new face after dropping sitting MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly

Perumbavoor Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Perumbavoor assembly seat (Constituency No. 74) in Ernakulam district, the UDF has fielded Manoj Moothedan of the Indian National Congress, and the LDF has fielded Basil Paul of Kerala Congress (M). Adv. Prasanth of BSP is also in the contest. Perumbavoor is a General seat falling under the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency.

The primary reason for dropping sitting MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly was a sexual harassment case he was facing, with the party leadership concerned that fielding a candidate with such serious allegations could lead to significant negative repercussions.

Manoj Moothedan, a former district panchayat president in Ernakulam and a Syro-Malabar community leader, emerged as the Congress frontrunner for the seat. In the 2021 assembly elections, Eldhose Kunnappilly of INC won the seat by defeating Babu Joseph Perumbavoor of Kerala Congress (M) by a margin of 2,899 votes, securing a 37.10% vote share. Since 1977, the INC has won Perumbavoor six times against CPM's five wins, making this one of Kerala's most evenly contested seats.

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The UDF goes into counting with a new face, while the LDF hopes Basil Paul's Kerala Congress (M) pedigree can consolidate the Christian vote bloc and flip the seat.