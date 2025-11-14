Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Phulwari is a Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved assembly constituency in Bihar and one of the 243 seats in the state. It is located in Patna district and has been a key seat in state politics. In the 2020 elections, CPI(ML)(L) candidate Gopal Ravidas won with 91,124 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Arun Manjhi by a margin of 13,857 votes. Earlier, in 2015, JD(U)’s Shyam Rajak had secured a big win over HAMS candidate Rajeshwar Manjhi. As per the 2011 Census, Phulwari Nagar Parishad has a population of 81,740, with 42,840 males and 38,900 females.

In the Bihar election 2025, Phulwari is expected to witness a triangular contest among major alliances. Shyam Rajak is contesting from JD(U), Gopal Ravidas represents CPI(ML)(L), and Shashi Kant Prasad is contesting from Jan Suraaj. The seat remains crucial for both NDA and Mahagathbandhan as they try to consolidate their support among Dalit voters.

