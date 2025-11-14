Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984030https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/phulwari-election-results-2025-live-vote-counting-jdu-shyam-rajak-vs-cpi-ml-l-gopal-ravidas-vs-jan-suraaj-shashi-kant-prasad-winner-2984030.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Phulwari assembly seat is underway. A close contest is expected between JD(U)’s Shyam Rajak, CPI(ML)(L)’s Gopal Ravidas, and Jan Suraaj’s Shashi Kant Prasad.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:24 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Phulwari is a Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved assembly constituency in Bihar and one of the 243 seats in the state. It is located in Patna district and has been a key seat in state politics. In the 2020 elections, CPI(ML)(L) candidate Gopal Ravidas won with 91,124 votes, defeating JD(U)’s Arun Manjhi by a margin of 13,857 votes. Earlier, in 2015, JD(U)’s Shyam Rajak had secured a big win over HAMS candidate Rajeshwar Manjhi. As per the 2011 Census, Phulwari Nagar Parishad has a population of 81,740, with 42,840 males and 38,900 females.

In the Bihar election 2025, Phulwari is expected to witness a triangular contest among major alliances. Shyam Rajak is contesting from JD(U), Gopal Ravidas represents CPI(ML)(L), and Shashi Kant Prasad is contesting from Jan Suraaj. The seat remains crucial for both NDA and Mahagathbandhan as they try to consolidate their support among Dalit voters.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Phulwari Seat Live Bihar Election Result 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links