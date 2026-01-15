Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Vs NCP – Who Will Win The Battle?

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Voting for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) election ended on January 15, 2026, with around 60% turnout across 128 seats in 32 wards. Major parties like BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (Shinde and UBT), Congress, and others fought hard in this key Maharashtra battle.

The contest saw straight fights between BJP and NCP in 44 seats, with alliances failing to form fully. Prominent candidates included Yogesh Behl (NCP), Aparna Doke (BJP), and Rahul Jadhav (BJP). Exit polls predict BJP leading with 64 seats, NCP (Ajit) at 51, Shiv Sena at 9, and others minimal, suggesting BJP may retain power.

Counting starts at 10 AM on January 16 across eight centers, with results expected by afternoon or evening amid tight security. This poll tests Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi strength after the NCP split.