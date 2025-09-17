PM Modi Birthday Live Updates: Donald Trump Phone Call Is Top Diplomatic Event Amid Global Tributes

PM Modi Birthday Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday was filled with a flood of warm wishes from global leaders, political personalities, and celebrities. The highlight of the day was, however, a congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump, the first direct communication between the two leaders since the "Op Sindoor" debacle.

In the telephonic talk, President Trump wished PM Modi on his birthday and praised his leadership. In a post on his Truth Social page, the two leaders also talked about important world issues, such as the Ukraine conflict, and reaffirmed their intention to enhance India-US ties.

"Just had a great phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on the ending of the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJ T," Trump said.

Reverting to the gesture, PM Modi turned to X (previously Twitter) to thank him. "Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday," PM Modi tweeted.