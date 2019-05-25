President appoints Narendra Modi as PM; oath ceremony likely on May 30

25 May 2019, 22:20 PM Senior BJP leader and party's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya terms Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign as Congress chief a ''drama''.

25 May 2019, 21:44 PM Congress chief Rahul Gandhi continues to be adamant on his resignation, wants a non-Gandhi to be elected as the president of the party, say sources.

25 May 2019, 21:35 PM 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' is a mantra that shows the path to development for every region of India. I once again thank the people of the nation and assure them that the new govt will leave no stones unturned to fulfill your dreams and expectations, says PM Modi

25 May 2019, 21:25 PM President today gave me a letter designating me as the Prime Minister...The country has given me a huge mandate and the mandate comes with the expectations of the people: Narendra Modi

25 May 2019, 21:24 PM The President requested Narendra Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and to indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, says another tweet from President's Twitter handle

25 May 2019, 21:20 PM Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Kovind today appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India, tweets President's Twitter handle.

25 May 2019, 21:19 PM A letter stating that Narendra Modi had been elected leader of the BJP parliamentary party was handed over to the President. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President, tweets President's office.

25 May 2019, 21:05 PM A delegation of NDA leaders, led by BJP president Amit Shah and comprising Prakash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari, K. Palaniswami, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio, called on President Ram Nath Kovind

25 May 2019, 20:59 PM PM Narendra Modi reaches Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

25 May 2019, 20:28 PM AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria tells Kamal Nath to meet Rahul Gandhi over his decision to quit as MPCC chief

25 May 2019, 20:27 PM CM Kamal Nath offers to resign as Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president to AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria

25 May 2019, 20:19 PM Swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister likely on May 30, reports news agency ANI.

25 May 2019, 19:25 PM Don't believe in rumours, shun VIP culture: PM-elect Narendra Modi tells NDA MPs

25 May 2019, 19:16 PM Our mothers and daughters have done a wonderful job in these elections. It is only due to them that for the first time in Independent India that such a large number of women MPs are sitting in the Parliament: Narendra Modi

25 May 2019, 19:12 PM NDA is moving forward on two tracks. One on regional aspirations and the second on national ambitions, says Narendra Modi

25 May 2019, 19:08 PM I'm talking to you after bowing before the Constitution, there can not be a 'bhed-rekha' (discrimination) for a people's representative. We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us: Modi

25 May 2019, 19:04 PM This is for the first time in Independent India that such large number of women MPs are sitting in the Parliament. This has been made possible due to women power: Modi

25 May 2019, 19:01 PM 2019 election was like a pilgrimage for me: Narendra Modi.

25 May 2019, 19:01 PM During my campaign, I felt many times that neither I or the BJP were fighting these elections. It felt like it was being fought by the people. When journalists asked me then why am I campaigning, I told them that I was just going around thanking them: Modi

25 May 2019, 19:00 PM It is natural for us to feel proud about coming back to power but as the elected MP, we cannot hold on to this pride. We have to work for the ones who voted for us and the ones who didn't and we have to hope that our work will convince them: Modi.

25 May 2019, 18:53 PM We are here for those who trusted us today. We are here for those too whose trust we are yet to win: Narendra Modi.

25 May 2019, 18:50 PM These elections were pro-incumbency. This pro-incumbency wave is tied with the thread of trust...The trust was not only between people and govt but also among people themselves. This gave birth to that trust: Narendra Modi

25 May 2019, 18:49 PM 2019 elections have worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts. In a way, they had become a way to unite the society...This gave a new height to these elections. The people have started a new era and all of us are a witness to it: Narendra Modi

25 May 2019, 18:48 PM You all have elected me as the leader, I think of it as a part of the system, I'm one of you, equal to you: Narendra Modi

25 May 2019, 18:40 PM People have accepted us due to our 'seva bhav'. One has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when you move through the lanes of politics and power: Modi.

25 May 2019, 18:34 PM You all deserve greetings but those elected for the first time deserve an even bigger one. I offer all of you my greetings. Narendra Modi

25 May 2019, 18:34 PM Narendra Modi bows before the Constitution before starting his address at the NDA parliamentary meeting.

25 May 2019, 18:29 PM Narendra Modi addresses NDA meeting, thanks newly-elected MPs for electing him as their leader.

25 May 2019, 18:27 PM Narendra Modi seeks blessings from party stalwart LK Advani after being elected as the leader of BJP and NDA.

25 May 2019, 18:17 PM Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi greets Narendra Modi after he was elected as the leader of BJP parliamentary board and NDA at the meeting in Parliament's Central Hall.

25 May 2019, 18:15 PM I thank all the allies and the MPs who have unanimously chosen Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA and the new Prime Minister of the country: Amit Shah.

25 May 2019, 18:13 PM Amit Shah thanks BJP allies and newly-elected MPs for electing Narendra Modi as the leader of NDA.

25 May 2019, 18:11 PM Newly-elected MPs greet Narendra Modi over his election as NDA leader.

25 May 2019, 18:02 PM BJP allies unanimously elect Narendra Modi as the leader of NDA, propose his name for PM's post.

25 May 2019, 17:58 PM BJP allies SAD, Shiv Sena, LJP, AIADMK and others elect Narendra Modi as the leader of NDA.

25 May 2019, 17:56 PM Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are also present at the NDA parliamentary meeting.

25 May 2019, 17:50 PM Amit Shah proposes Narendra Modi's name as the leader of BJP's parliamentary board. Party leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and others support it.

25 May 2019, 17:48 PM PM Narendra Modi present during the NDA Parliamentary board meeting.

25 May 2019, 17:45 PM Meeting of newly-elected NDA MPs underway at the Central Hall of Parliament.

25 May 2019, 17:43 PM The central forces worked against us. An emergency situation was created. Hindu-Muslim division was done and votes were divided. We complained to the EC but nothing was looked into: Mamata

25 May 2019, 17:33 PM I told at the beginning of the meeting that I don't want to continue as the Chief Minister: Mamata Banerjee.

25 May 2019, 17:32 PM TMC rejects Mamata Banerjee's offer to quit as West Bengal CM over party's poor showing in 2019 polls.

25 May 2019, 17:28 PM Narendra Modi ji has worked very hard and he has impressed the entire country. As I have also won, I'm happy that I delivered some good work in my constituency, that is why I got here: Newly-elected BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini.

25 May 2019, 17:26 PM Actor-turned-politician and newly elected BJP MP, Sunny Deol, arrives for the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting.

25 May 2019, 17:24 PM Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari met Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit at her residence earlier today and sought her blessings. Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari met Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit today and sought her blessings. pic.twitter.com/tZNXufWxZQ — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

25 May 2019, 17:21 PM Newly elected MPs and other leaders arrive for the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting in the national capital. Delhi: Newly elected MPs and other leaders arrive for the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting. pic.twitter.com/NgglC9aCaS — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

25 May 2019, 16:39 PM There is no need for Rahul Gandhi's resignation, he works hard, says Ashok Chavan.

25 May 2019, 16:37 PM All the state Congress chief should give mass resignation from their post taking responsibility for the party's defeat, says Ashok Chavan.