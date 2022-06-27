PSEB 12th result 2022: The Punjab School Education is scheduled to announce the PSEB 12th result 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams today at 3 pm. Once released, Punjab board Class 12 result 2022 for term 2 will be available on PSEB's official website- pseb.ac.in. The board conducted the PSEB term 2 exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 term 2. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check the Punjab board Class 12 term 2 result 2022. Earlier, the board had released the PSEB 12th term 1 result 2022 on May 11, 2022.

Stay Tuned to Zee News For the Latest & LIVE updates on PSEB 12th Result 2022 Live TV