PSEB 12th Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE updates: Punjab Board Class 12 term 2 result SHORTLY at pseb.ac.in, Check TIME and more details
PSEB 12th result 2022: PSEB 12th result 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams today at 3 pm at PSEB's official website- pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 12th result 2022: The Punjab School Education is scheduled to announce the PSEB 12th result 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams today at 3 pm. Once released, Punjab board Class 12 result 2022 for term 2 will be available on PSEB's official website- pseb.ac.in. The board conducted the PSEB term 2 exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 term 2. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check the Punjab board Class 12 term 2 result 2022. Earlier, the board had released the PSEB 12th term 1 result 2022 on May 11, 2022.
PSEB Results 2022: 3 Lakh students waiting for results
This year, around 3 lakh students have appeared in Punjab Class 12 board examination and are waiting for results.
Punjab Board Result 2022: Class 12th Term 2 results today
The Punjab Board, PSEB Class 12 exam result 2022 will be announced today, June 27, 2022. Students can check 12th result 2022 Punjab board on the official websites- pseb.ac.in
PSEB Class 12th Result 2022: How to check Punjab Board result
- Go to the official website, pseb.ac.in result 2022.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘PSEB Class 12 result 2022’ link.
- Enter the roll number and other details in the given space.
- Click on the 'Submit' button.
- PSEB result 2022 will be shown on the screen.
- Download and save the result of Punjab PSEB 12th class 2022.
- Take a print of the PSEB 12th result 2022 2nd term.
