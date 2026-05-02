Puducherry Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Will DMK upset AINRC?

Puducherry election results 2026 Live Updates: The 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections for the 30-member Puducherry Legislative Assembly were held on 9 April 2026. The Union Territory witnessed one of the highest voter turnouts in recent years at around 89%. The contest has been mainly between the ruling NDA alliance led by the All India N.R. Congress and opposition alliances such as the Congress-led bloc and emerging regional forces. The AINRC, AIADMK and the BJP are part of the NDA while the DMK, Congress and Left are part of the INDIA bloc. The elections are seen as highly competitive, with several closely fought constituencies and strong influence of local leadership, including Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. The counting of votes is taking place today. The Exit polls have predicted the NDA to retain power in the state.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam.