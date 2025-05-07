Pune Mock Drills LIVE: Defence Authorities Started Testing Around 75 Sirens

On Wednesday, 7th May 2025, India will carry out a nationwide mock drill in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

The exercise, organized by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is designed to evaluate emergency preparedness across hospitals, schools, and government offices. According to a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the drill is being conducted in response to “new and complex threats” that have emerged following heightened tensions with Pakistan after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a bold retaliatory step following the Pahalgam attack—which claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national—India launched precision military strikes late Tuesday night on terror camps situated in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was executed by the Indian Armed Forces and targeted nine identified locations involved in cross-border terrorism.

According to an official Army statement, the strikes were “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.” The codename Operation Sindoor was chosen symbolically, as the Pahalgam attackers specifically spared women while targeting men. In Hindu tradition, sindoor symbolizes marital status, signifying that a woman's husband is alive.