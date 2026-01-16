Pune Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Vs Congress Vs NCP – Who Will Win The Battle?

Pune Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which oversees the city’s urban planning and civic infrastructure, will go to polls on January 15, 2026, with results scheduled to be announced on January 16, 2026. A total of 34,81,379 voters are eligible to cast their ballots to elect representatives across 41 wards of the city.

In the previous PMC elections held in 2017, elections were conducted for 162 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party, winning 97 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 39 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 10 seats, the Congress won 9, while Independents claimed 4 seats. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won 2 seats, and the AIMIM secured one seat.

At the state level, the BJP had earlier consolidated its dominance in Maharashtra’s local body elections, emerging as the largest party in 129 of the 288 local bodies that went to polls in the first two phases. The ruling Mahayuti alliance crossed the 200-body mark, with the Shiv Sena winning 51 local bodies and the NCP securing 33.

In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) lagged behind, winning fewer than 50 local bodies in total. The Congress led the opposition tally with 35 victories, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won eight each.



