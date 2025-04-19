Punjab Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result Today 19.04.2025 Live: Baisakhi Bumper Saturday Lucky Draw To Be OUT At 8 PM- 6 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here

Punjab Lottery Result 19.04.2025 Live: The Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2025 offers a fantastic opportunity to win crores of rupees. By purchasing a ticket priced at just ₹500, participants stand a chance to win prizes ranging from Rupees 1000 to a whopping ₹6 crores. This year, the first prize of ₹6 crores will be awarded to lucky winner The much-anticipated draw will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8:00 PM at the Punjab State Lottery Office in Ludhiana.

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 19.04.2025: Draw Details

Draw Date: April 19, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

First Prize: 6 crores

Lottery Series: A and B

Punjab Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result: Complete Prize Details

1st Prize: ₹6 crore (1 winner from one series)

2nd Prize: ₹20 lakh each for 5 winners

3rd Prize: ₹10 lakh each for 5 winners

4th Prize: ₹5 lakh

5th to 8th Prizes: Ranging from ₹9,000 to ₹1,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)