Punjab Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result Today 19.04.2025 Live: Baisakhi Bumper Saturday Lucky Draw To Be OUT At 8 PM- 6 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here
The Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2025 offers participants a chance to win up to 6 crores with tickets priced at 500. The prize will be announced at 6.00 and 8:00 PM in a live draw. Scroll down for the winners list.
Punjab Lottery Result 19.04.2025 Live: The Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2025 offers a fantastic opportunity to win crores of rupees. By purchasing a ticket priced at just ₹500, participants stand a chance to win prizes ranging from Rupees 1000 to a whopping ₹6 crores. This year, the first prize of ₹6 crores will be awarded to lucky winner The much-anticipated draw will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8:00 PM at the Punjab State Lottery Office in Ludhiana.
Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 19.04.2025: Draw Details
Draw Date: April 19, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM
First Prize: 6 crores
Lottery Series: A and B
Punjab Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result: Complete Prize Details
1st Prize: ₹6 crore (1 winner from one series)
2nd Prize: ₹20 lakh each for 5 winners
3rd Prize: ₹10 lakh each for 5 winners
4th Prize: ₹5 lakh
5th to 8th Prizes: Ranging from ₹9,000 to ₹1,000
Punjab Dear Holi Bumper Lucky Draw Complete Winners List: To Be Announced
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Welcome to the Live Blog Of Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2025 Results
Hello and welcome! We are excited to bring you live updates on the much-awaited Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2025. This year, the lottery offers incredible prizes, with the grand prize of 6 crores set to make two lucky winners' Baisakhi truly unforgettable. Stay tuned to zee news english for the lucky draw results.
