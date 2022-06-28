PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2022 LIVE: PSEB 12th (Term 2) Arts result 2022, PSEB 12th (Term 2) Commerce result 2022 and PSEB 12th (Term 2) Science result 2022 likely to be announced TODAY at Punjab Board Result official website pseb.ac.in. Check Latest Update.

PSEB Class 12 Term 2 result is likely to be announced today at Punjab Board result official website pseb.ac.in. However, Punjab School Education was scheduled to announce the PSEB 12th result 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams on June 27, 2022 at 3 pm. However the results were delayed due to some administrative reasons. Punjab board Class 12 result 2022 for term 2 will be available on PSEB's official website- pseb.ac.in soon. The board conducted the PSEB term 2 exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 term 2. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check the Punjab board Class 12 term 2 result 2022. Earlier, the board had released the PSEB 12th term 1 result 2022 on May 11, 2022. ALSO READ: Punjab Board Results 2022 POSTPONED: PSEB Class 12 results NOT TODAY to be out on THIS DATE at pseb.ac.in; check time and date

Students should be aware that the result link will become active once the results have been announced. The Punjab Board will distribute the mark sheet/scoreboard to the schools, and students must collect them from their respective schools. Notably, over 3 lakh students took the PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year, with the PSEB 12th result 2022 2nd term exam completed in May. From December 13 to December 22, 2021, the Punjab Board held the Class 12 term 1 exam.

