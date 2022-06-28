PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live Updates: PSEB Class 12th Term 2 Result 2022 Announced Direct Link Activated at pseb.ac.in, Check Here
PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2022 LIVE: PSEB 12th (Term 2) Arts result 2022, PSEB 12th (Trem 2) Commerce result 2022 and PSEB 12th (Trem 2) Science result 2022 likely TODAY.
Trending Photos
PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2022 LIVE: PSEB 12th (Term 2) Arts result 2022, PSEB 12th (Term 2) Commerce result 2022 and PSEB 12th (Term 2) Science result 2022 likely to be announced TODAY at Punjab Board Result official website pseb.ac.in. Check Latest Update.
PSEB Class 12 Term 2 result is likely to be announced today at Punjab Board result official website pseb.ac.in. However, Punjab School Education was scheduled to announce the PSEB 12th result 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams on June 27, 2022 at 3 pm. However the results were delayed due to some administrative reasons. Punjab board Class 12 result 2022 for term 2 will be available on PSEB's official website- pseb.ac.in soon. The board conducted the PSEB term 2 exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 term 2. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check the Punjab board Class 12 term 2 result 2022. Earlier, the board had released the PSEB 12th term 1 result 2022 on May 11, 2022. ALSO READ: Punjab Board Results 2022 POSTPONED: PSEB Class 12 results NOT TODAY to be out on THIS DATE at pseb.ac.in; check time and date
Students should be aware that the result link will become active once the results have been announced. The Punjab Board will distribute the mark sheet/scoreboard to the schools, and students must collect them from their respective schools. Notably, over 3 lakh students took the PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year, with the PSEB 12th result 2022 2nd term exam completed in May. From December 13 to December 22, 2021, the Punjab Board held the Class 12 term 1 exam.
Stay Tuned to Zee News For the Latest & LIVE updates on PSEB 12th Result 2022Live TV
Check PSEB 12th (Trem 2) Arts result 2022 / PSEB 12th (Trem 2) Commerce result 2022 / PSEB 12th (Trem 2) Science result 2022 Delayed at Punjab Board Result official website pseb.ac.in.
PSEB class 12th result: Result shortly
Punjab 12th Result 2022 will be announced soon. The press conference will begin at 3.15 pm and the result will be announced. The pass percentage, toppers list and other details will also be shared by the Board officials at the press conference.
PSEB class 12th term 2 result 2022: Press conference to begin soon
The Punjab Board press conference will begin soon. After the press conference the link to check PSEB class 12th result will be available soon at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB Class 12th result 2022: Result releasing shorlty
Punjab Board Class 12 Results 2022 will be announced shortly. The direct link to check result will be available on pseb.ac.in. The result to check Class 12 result will also be available soon after declaration.
PSEB Class 12 Result 2022: Exams Date
Punjab board Class 12 term 2 exam was conducted from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in offline mode.
PSEB class 12th result 2022: Date and Time
The board had deferred the class 12 results on June 27 due to some “technical error.” However, the PSEB class 12th result will be announced today.
Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2022: Last 3 year pass percentage
2021:96.48 percent
2022: 90.98 percent
2019: 86.41 percent
Punjab Class 12th Result 2022: Result will be out in One hour
The Punjab PSEB class 12th result 2 result will be announced at 3:15 pm today. Over 3 lakh candidates are awaiting results.
PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board class 12th term 2 result BIG UPDATE
PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma has confirmed that the PSEB class 12th result will be announced today, June 28 at 3: 15 pm.
PSEB Punjab Board Results 2022: Credentials required to check results
The Punjab Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 are expected to be released today on the board's official website. The link to the PSEB Class 12 Results 2022 will be made available on the board's official website. To view the PSEB 12th Results, students must go to the official website and enter their registration number in the result link provided.
PSEB Class 12th results will be declared today, June 28. The time for result declaration is not confirmed yet.
PSEB 12th result 2022: Result was postponed yesterday
PSEB was set to announce Class 12 results at 3 pm on June 27 but the press conference was later cancelled and scheduled for June 28.
PSEB Class 12th result 2022: Websites to check Punjab board results
pseb.ac.in
punjab.indiaresults.com
PSEB Class 12th results 2022: Results not today
Previously, the pseb 12th result 2022 Punjab board date was set to be announced today at 3 p.m. The PSEB Punjab board 12th result 2022, on the other hand, has been postponed, and new dates will be announced soon.
ALSO READ: Punjab Board Results 2022 POSTPONED: PSEB Class 12 results NOT TODAY to be out on THIS DATE at pseb.ac.in; check time and date
PSEB Board Results 2022: Class 12th Results POSTPONED
PSEB likely to release Class 12 results on June 28, 2022 (Tentative). The date for the announcement of the results has not yet been announced.
Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2022: Passing marks
Students must achieve at least 33% in each subject as well as overall. Students who are dissatisfied with their results can request a re-evaluation.
PSEB Results 2022: Basic things to check in marksheet
- Name of student and personal details
- Totaling, Percentage, and term 1 & term 2 result calculation
- Spelling
PSEB Results 2022: Check your results via Digi locker
Punjab Board class 12 result will also be announced at Digilocker. Digilocker is a digital platform by the government. Students can refer it as a website or via a mobile app. Steps to check marks include –
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose the Punjab Board/ PSEB.
Step 6: Choose the PSEB/ Punjab Board 12th exam result 2022 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2022: Marksheet and certificate
After the PSEB results are released, students can go to their schools to pick up original copies of their mark sheets and pass certificates.
PSEB Class 12th Board 2022: 15 minutes remaining
There is about 15 minutes left for the Punjab board Class 12 results. The press conference for the announcement of the results is scheduled for 3 p.m.
PSEB Class 12th Result 2022: Students to get results today
3 lakh students are waiting for their results. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready.
PSEB Term 2 Results 2022: How to check scorecards
- Go to pseb.ac.in
- Select ‘Results’
- Enter your roll number
- Submit and view scorecard
Punjab Board Term 2 Results 2022: Websites to check results
- pseb.ac.in
- results.nic.in
PSEB Class 12th Results 2022: Press Conference shortly
Officials from the Punjab Board will announce the results at 3 p.m. A press conference will be held to announce the outcome. PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma will make the announcement in front of the media.
PSEB Class 12th Result 2022: How to check scorecards via SMS
To view the Class 12 results, enter PB12roll number in the message tab and send it to 5676750.
Punjab Board Class 12th results 2022: Direct Link
Direct link will be available here once the results are declared. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
PSEB Term 2 results 2022: Exam held in 2 terms
PSEB held Class 12 final exams in two terms this year, a practise shared by the CBSE and CISCE boards. The two central boards have decided to return to the once-a-year exam system beginning in 2023.
Punjab Board Term 2 results 2022: Examination Date
Punjab Class 12 board examination was conducted from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in offline mode.
PSEB Class 12th Term 2 Results 2022: Last year results
The examination was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, and the results were based on internal evaluation. The overall passing rate was 96.48 percent.
PSEB Class 12th Results 2022: Press Conference
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to officially announce the results.
Punjab Board Term 2 Results 2022: Official website to check results
The official website to check PSEB Class 12 result is pseb.ac.in.
PSEB Results 2022: 3 Lakh students waiting for results
This year, around 3 lakh students have appeared in Punjab Class 12 board examination and are waiting for results.
Punjab Board Result 2022: Class 12th Term 2 results today
The Punjab Board, PSEB Class 12 exam result 2022 will be announced today, June 27, 2022. Students can check 12th result 2022 Punjab board on the official websites- pseb.ac.in
PSEB Class 12th Result 2022: How to check Punjab Board result
- Go to the official website, pseb.ac.in result 2022.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘PSEB Class 12 result 2022’ link.
- Enter the roll number and other details in the given space.
- Click on the 'Submit' button.
- PSEB result 2022 will be shown on the screen.
- Download and save the result of Punjab PSEB 12th class 2022.
- Take a print of the PSEB 12th result 2022 2nd term.
More Stories