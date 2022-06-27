PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2022 LIVE: PSEB 12th (Trem 2) Arts result 2022, PSEB 12th (Trem 2) Commerce result 2022 and PSEB 12th (Trem 2) Science result 2022 DELAYED at Punjab Board Result official website pseb.ac.in. Check Latest Update. The Punjab School Education was scheduled to announce the PSEB 12th result 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams today at 3 pm. However the results were delayed due to some administrative reasons. Punjab board Class 12 result 2022 for term 2 will be available on PSEB's official website- pseb.ac.in soon. The board conducted the PSEB term 2 exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 term 2. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check the Punjab board Class 12 term 2 result 2022. Earlier, the board had released the PSEB 12th term 1 result 2022 on May 11, 2022.

