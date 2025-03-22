Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result 22.03.2025 (Shortly) Live: Holi Bumper Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 8 PM- 2.50 Crore Bumper First Prize, Check Full List Here

Punjab Lottery Result 22.03.2025 Live: The Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2025 offers a fantastic opportunity to win crores of rupees. By purchasing a ticket priced at just ₹500, participants stand a chance to win prizes ranging from Rupees 1000 to a whopping ₹2.50 crores. This year, the first prize of ₹2.50 crores will be awarded to lucky winner, the second prize will amount to Rs 1 crore, where 5 lucky winners will take home Rs 20 lakh each. Coming to the third winning amount- Rs 50 lakh- Rs 10 lakh will be given to 5 winners. making this Holi even more joyous.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 22.03.2025: Draw Details

Draw Date: March 22, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

First Prize: 2.50 crores

Lottery Series: A and B

Punjab Dear Holi Bumper Lucky Draw Complete Winners List: To Be Announced

