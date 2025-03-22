Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result 22.03.2025 (Shortly) Live: Holi Bumper Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 8 PM- 2.50 Crore Bumper First Prize, Check Full List Here
The Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2025 offers participants a chance to win up to 2.50 crores with tickets priced at 500. The prize will be announced at 6.00 and 8:00 PM in a live draw. Scroll down for the winners list.
Punjab Lottery Result 22.03.2025 Live: The Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2025 offers a fantastic opportunity to win crores of rupees. By purchasing a ticket priced at just ₹500, participants stand a chance to win prizes ranging from Rupees 1000 to a whopping ₹2.50 crores. This year, the first prize of ₹2.50 crores will be awarded to lucky winner, the second prize will amount to Rs 1 crore, where 5 lucky winners will take home Rs 20 lakh each. Coming to the third winning amount- Rs 50 lakh- Rs 10 lakh will be given to 5 winners. making this Holi even more joyous.
Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 22.03.2025: Draw Details
Draw Date: March 22, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM
First Prize: 2.50 crores
Lottery Series: A and B
Punjab Dear Holi Bumper Lucky Draw Complete Winners List: To Be Announced
Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery Result: First Prize of 2.50 Crores
Participants in the Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2025 will be eagerly awaiting their fate. If your ticket number matches the winning combination, you could win the grand prize of ₹2.50 crores. This year, the draw will award first prizes worth 2.50 crores.
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result 22.03.2025 Live: Welcome to the Live Blog Of Punjab State Dear 2025 Results
Hello and welcome! We are excited to bring you live updates on the much-awaited Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2025. This year, the lottery offers incredible prizes, with the grand prize of 2.50 crores set to make two lucky winners' Holi truly unforgettable. Stay tuned to zee news english for the lucky draw results.
