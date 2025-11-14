Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984034https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/purnia-election-results-2025-live-updates-bjp-vijay-kumar-khemka-vs-indian-national-congress-jitendra-kumar-vs-bahujan-samaj-party-rajiv-kumari-winner-2984034.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Purnia Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Purnia Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Purnia assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP's Vijay Kumar Khemka and the Congress's Jitendra Kumar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:32 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Purnia Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Purnia Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Purnia, a prominent assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purnia district, has witnessed intense electoral battles over the years. In the 2020 elections, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka emerged victorious (97,757 votes) by defeating INC candidate Indu Sinha with a margin of 32,154 votes, showcasing the party’s significant presence in the region.
For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP has fielded Vijay Kumar Khemka once again from the Purnia seat, while Indian National Congress (INC) has nominated Jitendra Kumar as its candidate. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), along with other parties like Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also announced their contenders, aiming to challenge BJP’s hold. The constituency voted in the seond phase on November 11, witnessing a high voter turnout and a closely watched contest, reflecting the competitive political landscape of Purnia.

(Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tejashwi Raaj Or Mandate For Nitish?)

Stay Tuned For Purnia Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links