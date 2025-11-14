Purnia Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Purnia Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Purnia, a prominent assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purnia district, has witnessed intense electoral battles over the years. In the 2020 elections, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka emerged victorious (97,757 votes) by defeating INC candidate Indu Sinha with a margin of 32,154 votes, showcasing the party’s significant presence in the region.

For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP has fielded Vijay Kumar Khemka once again from the Purnia seat, while Indian National Congress (INC) has nominated Jitendra Kumar as its candidate. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), along with other parties like Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also announced their contenders, aiming to challenge BJP’s hold. The constituency voted in the seond phase on November 11, witnessing a high voter turnout and a closely watched contest, reflecting the competitive political landscape of Purnia.

Stay Tuned For Purnia Seat Live Election Result 2025: