Purulia Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tight contest between TMC vs BJP

Purulia Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Purulia assembly constituency falls under the Purulia parliamentary constituency and voted in the first phase of the Bengal assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in the Purulia district of West Bengal. Notably, in the 2021 assembly polls, BJP candidate Sudip Kumar Mukherjee won the seat, defeating Sujoy Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress. However, in the 2016 assembly polls, Congress candidate Sudip Mukherjee had won the seat defeating Dibyajoti Prasad Singh Deo of the Trinamool Congress. This time, Dibyajyoti Prasad Singh Deo is contesting on the Congress ticket from Purulia, while the BJP has fielded its sitting MLA, Sudip Kumar Mukherjee. Other candidates in the fray are Partha Bauri of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Sayantan Ghosh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Sujoy Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress.

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