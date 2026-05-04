Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043358https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/purulia-election-results-2026-bengal-live-updates-sujoy-banerjee-tmc-vs-sudip-mukherjee-bjp-vs-sayantan-ghosh-cpim-winner-3043358.html
NewsIndiaPurulia Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tight contest between TMC vs BJP
PURULIA ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Purulia Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tight contest between TMC vs BJP

Purulia Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP’s Sudip Mukherjee is up against Sujjoy Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress from the Purulia seat.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:30 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Purulia Election Results 2026 LIVE

Purulia Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Purulia assembly constituency falls under the Purulia parliamentary constituency and voted in the first phase of the Bengal assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in the Purulia district of West Bengal. Notably, in the 2021 assembly polls, BJP candidate Sudip Kumar Mukherjee won the seat, defeating Sujoy Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress. However, in the 2016 assembly polls, Congress candidate Sudip Mukherjee had won the seat defeating Dibyajoti Prasad Singh Deo of the Trinamool Congress. This time, Dibyajyoti Prasad Singh Deo is contesting on the Congress ticket from Purulia, while the BJP has fielded its sitting MLA, Sudip Kumar Mukherjee. Other candidates in the fray are Partha Bauri of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Sayantan Ghosh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Sujoy Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress.

Stay tuned for Live Election Results

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Education Funding Inequality
Three percent students, half the money: The divide in India’s education system
assembly elections 2026
India awaits verdict in high-stakes five-state assembly elections
Kerala assembly elections
Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results
Babar Azam captaincy
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI WC
Japan Constitution 1947
May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again
Ramsar Convention
Not Uttarakhand, Kerala; this Indian state has highest number of Ramsar Sites
West Bengal elections 2026
‘No room for mischief’: A look at 3-tier security for counting day in Bengal
Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Kailash yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions
Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims
Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets
Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...