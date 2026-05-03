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NewsIndiaPuthuppally election results 2026 LIVE: Will the Congress hold its legacy?
PUTHUPPALLY ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Puthuppally election results 2026 LIVE: Will the Congress hold its legacy?

Puthuppally election results 2026 LIVE: Congress candidate Chandy Oommen– son of late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy – is contesting from the Puthuppally assembly seat against Paul P Chacko of BSP and Raveendranath Vakathanamin of BJP, it will be one of Kottayam's most closely watched constituencies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:58 AM IST|Source:
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Puthuppally Election Results 2026 LIVE

Puthuppally Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Puthuppally assembly seat in Kottayam district, the UDF has fielded Chandy Oommen of the Indian National Congress, the BSP has fielded Paul P Chacko, and the NDA candidate is contesting from the seat as well.

Puthuppally is a General seat falling under the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly elections, Congress veteran Oommen Chandy won the seat with a margin of 9,044 votes over CPI(M)'s Jaick C. Thomas. After Oommen Chandy's passing, Chandy Oommen won the 2023 by-election from this seat by a massive margin of 37,719 votes.

Puthuppally has been a Congress stronghold, with INC winning the seat 11 times since 1977. The 2026 contest will test whether the Chandy legacy continues to deliver in this Christian-majority constituency.

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