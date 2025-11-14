Raghopur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Can BJP Give A Tough Competition To Tejashwi Yadav?

Raghopur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Raghopur constituency symbolises Bihar’s vibrant democracy, where diverse voices come together to influence major political outcomes and is often described as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stronghold. The constituency voted in the first phase (November 6) and saw a voter turnout of 68.54 per cent.

From the Raghopur assembly seat, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD is contesting against Satish Kumar Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Jan Suraaj has fielded Chanchal Kumar. Other candidates include Bibha Devi of the Bahujan Samaj Party; Swetank Anand, who is an independent candidate; and Manmohan Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party, among others.

Bihar’s elections mark a historic democratic exercise, with high voter engagement and intense competition. NDA and Mahagathbandhan are in fierce contention, making this election monumental. The results are expected to set the tone for governance, coalition politics, and development in the state.

