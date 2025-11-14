Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Raghunathpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Vikash Kumar Singh Up Against Osama Shahab

Raghunathpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Samastipur assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between JDU’s Vikash Kumar Singh and RJD's Osama Shahab.

 

Written By Shweta Kumari|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Raghunathpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Raghunathpur seat holds major political importance in Bihar, representing a mix of communities and opinions. Its outcomes often set the tone for the state’s political direction. From the Raghunathpur assembly seat, Janata Dal (United) has fielded Vikash Kumar Singh against Rashtriya Janata Dal's Osama Shahab, while Jan Suraaj has given a ticket to Rahul Kirti.

The Bihar Election 2025 is shaping up to be monumental, with high stakes for all political parties. Voter enthusiasm, record turnouts, and intense campaigns reflect the state’s pivotal role in Indian politics. Every constituency counts, and the results could redefine alliances and governance for years to come.

Stay Tuned For Raghunathpur Seat Live Election Result 2025:

