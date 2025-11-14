Raja Pakar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Fierce Contest Expected Between NDA And Mahagathbandhan

Raja Pakar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Raja Pakar (SC) seat commands attention during every election, with its diverse electorate and strategic importance often proving decisive in Bihar’s politics. The constituency voted in phase one of the polling, with a voter turnout of 64.59 per cent.

From the Raja Pakar assembly seat, Janata Dal (United) has given a ticket to Mahendra Ram, who is contesting against Congress Pratima Kumari, while Jan Suraaj has fielded Mukesh Kumar. Other candidates include Ashok Paswan of Sathi Aur Aapka Faisala Party, Kavita Kumari, who is an independent candidate, and Krishna Mohan Paswan of Bahujan Samaj Party, among others.

The Bihar Election is unlike any other, with its significance resonating nationally. Record turnouts, heated campaigns, and pivotal constituencies make it a monumental political event. Citizens’ votes will decide not only the leadership but also the trajectory of Bihar’s governance and policy direction for years to come.

