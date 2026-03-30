Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: RBSE class 12th result to be announced today at 10 AM; Check how to download your scorecard at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2026 today at 10 AM. After releasing the results, students can check and download their scorecards from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

District-Wise Academic Performance Trends from the Previous Year

In the previous year, Barmer district achieved the highest pass percentage in the Arts stream, with Bhilwara and Churu closely following behind, reflecting strong student performance in these areas.

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Several other districts also recorded impressive pass percentages, including

Ajmer (91.39%)

Alwar (92.90%)

Banswara (91.41%)

Bharatpur (91.48%)

Bikaner (92.12%)

Bundi (88.64%)

Chittorgarh (92.42%)

Steps to Check and Download RBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can follow a few simple steps to access their RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard online:-

Visit the official website at rajresults. nic.in

Click on the link for the Class 12 results

Enter your roll number along with your date of birth.

After submitting the details, your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Make sure to verify all the information and download it for future reference.