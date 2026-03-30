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NewsIndiaRajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: RBSE class 12th result to be announced today at 10 AM; Check how to download your scorecard at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE 12TH RESULT OUT LIVE

Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: RBSE class 12th result to be announced today at 10 AM; Check how to download your scorecard at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result Live: BSER will announce the RBSE 12th result 2026 today at 10 AM. Students can check their scorecards at the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and the result portal at rajresults.nic.in.

 

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 06:56 AM IST|Source:
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RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result Live
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RBSE 12th Result Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2026 today at 10 AM. After releasing the results, students can check and download their scorecards from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

District-Wise Academic Performance Trends from the Previous Year

In the previous year, Barmer district achieved the highest pass percentage in the Arts stream, with Bhilwara and Churu closely following behind, reflecting strong student performance in these areas.

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Several other districts also recorded impressive pass percentages, including

Ajmer (91.39%)
Alwar (92.90%)
Banswara (91.41%)
Bharatpur (91.48%)
Bikaner (92.12%)
Bundi (88.64%)
Chittorgarh (92.42%)

Steps to Check and Download RBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can follow a few simple steps to access their RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard online:-

Visit the official website at rajresults. nic.in

Click on the link for the Class 12 results

Enter your roll number along with your date of birth.

After submitting the details, your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Make sure to verify all the information and download it for future reference.

Stay Tuned For The Latest Updates With Zee News for the RBSE Class 12th Result 2026

31 March 2026
06:55 IST

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results to be announced today at 10 AM

The BSER will declare the RBSE class 12th results today at 10 AM. Education Minister Madan Diawar will announce the Rajasthan Board results online through a press conference. Students from all three streams will be able to check and download their scorecard by entering their roll numbers on the official website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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