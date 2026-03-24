RBSE Board 5th 8th Result 2026 Live: Results to be released shortly at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th 8th Result Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, is set to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results today March 24, 2026, by 1 PM, bringing relief to thousands of students and parents across the state. These results play a crucial role in assessing foundational learning and academic progress at the elementary level.

Students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 examinations will be able to check their results online through the official portals once released. Schools and guardians are advised to keep login credentials ready and stay updated with official announcements to access the results without delay.

This year, over 26 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 5 and 8 board exams.



According to the official schedule, RBSE conducted the Class 8 exams from February 19 to March 4, 2026, and Class 5 exams from February 20 to March 5, 2026, in a single shift during the morning hours.

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Where to Check RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5 & 8 Results

Students can check their results on the official portals managed by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan:

rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

rajpsp.nic.in

Students will need to enter their roll number or required login credentials to access the result. It is advised to use only official websites to avoid incorrect information or delays.

Steps to download the RBSE Class 5th and 8th results

Those candidates who have appeared for the RBSE exam 2026 can check their results by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in or rajpsp.nic.in

Click on the link for “Class 5 Result 2026” or “Class 8 Result 2026”

Enter your roll number or required login details

Click on the Submit button

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Also, students are advised to keep their credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays