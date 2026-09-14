/Rajasthan Election Results 2026 LIVE: In BJP vs Congress battle, who takes the lead?

The first trends are expected to emerge between 8:30 am and 8:45 am. By noon, the picture in most wards across the state is expected to become clear.
Political parties have kept their candidates in hotels and resorts ahead of the results. Large halls at these venues have been equipped with projectors and screens so candidates can track the latest updates. Party leaders will sit with the candidates and monitor round-wise numbers. Once a candidate wins, they will be taken directly by bus to a secure location.
The formal paperwork to open the double-lock seals of the strong rooms has begun in the presence of officials and representatives of recognised political parties. The locks are being opened under video surveillance. Officials said there will be no compromise on transparency throughout the process.
All eyes are on the results of 10 major municipal corporations in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. Political analysts believe the results in these major cities could offer a sense of where the state’s politics is headed. Both major parties are claiming that they will secure a clear majority in these corporations.
The counting of postal ballots will begin first at 8 am. For this, two to four special tables have been set up separately at each counting centre. The sealed Control Units of the EVMs will be opened only after the votes of service voters and personnel deployed on election duty have been counted.
Media centres set up outside all counting centres have been equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi and digital screens by the Department of Information and Public Relations. Journalists will be able to broadcast live updates from these centres. Loudspeakers have also been installed to make microphone announcements of round-wise election results.
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Rajasthan Election Results 2026: Vote counting for the Rajasthan urban local body elections will begin at 8 am on Monday (September 14). The results will decide control of municipal bodies across the state. The elections were held in two phases on September 9 and 11.
The Rajasthan State Election Commission has conducted polls across 309 urban local bodies, including 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities. Voters have elected councillors for 10,245 wards, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress (which is in Opposition in the state) competing for control of several major cities.
The election results will be keenly awaited in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur and Ajmer. With 150 wards, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation is among the biggest contests. The results will also offer a glimpse of the political mood in the state ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.
The first phase of polling recorded a turnout of 76.41 per cent, while the second phase witnessed 70.68 per cent voting, according to reports. The overall turnout stood at 72.95 per cent. Allegations of bogus voting, clashes between supporters and technical problems with electronic voting machines were reported during the elections.
The counting will decide the winners in ward-wise contests. The final political picture will also depend on how parties perform across municipal corporations, councils and municipalities.