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Rajasthan Election Results 2026 LIVE: In BJP vs Congress battle, who takes the lead?

Vote counting for the Rajasthan urban local body elections will begin at 8 am on Monday (September 14). The results will decide control of municipal bodies across the state. The elections were held in two phases on September 9 and 11.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 06:46 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:04 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2026 LIVE: In BJP vs Congress battle, who takes the lead?
Image Credit: (Representative image: ANI)
14 September 2026 08:03 IST (IST)

Counting set to begin in 5 minutes

Counting set to begin in 5 minutes

The first trends are expected to emerge between 8:30 am and 8:45 am. By noon, the picture in most wards across the state is expected to become clear.

 

14 September 2026 07:54 IST (IST)

Candidates held in hotels, resorts

Candidates held in hotels, resorts

Political parties have kept their candidates in hotels and resorts ahead of the results. Large halls at these venues have been equipped with projectors and screens so candidates can track the latest updates. Party leaders will sit with the candidates and monitor round-wise numbers. Once a candidate wins, they will be taken directly by bus to a secure location.

14 September 2026 07:49 IST (IST)

Strong room seals opened, counting process to begin soon

Strong room seals opened, counting process to begin soon

The formal paperwork to open the double-lock seals of the strong rooms has begun in the presence of officials and representatives of recognised political parties. The locks are being opened under video surveillance. Officials said there will be no compromise on transparency throughout the process.

14 September 2026 07:47 IST (IST)

Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota results set to test both parties

Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota results set to test both parties

All eyes are on the results of 10 major municipal corporations in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. Political analysts believe the results in these major cities could offer a sense of where the state’s politics is headed. Both major parties are claiming that they will secure a clear majority in these corporations.

14 September 2026 07:43 IST (IST)

Special tables set up for postal ballot counting

Special tables set up for postal ballot counting

The counting of postal ballots will begin first at 8 am. For this, two to four special tables have been set up separately at each counting centre. The sealed Control Units of the EVMs will be opened only after the votes of service voters and personnel deployed on election duty have been counted.

 

14 September 2026 07:41 IST (IST)

High-speed broadband and live screens at media centres

Media centres set up outside all counting centres have been equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi and digital screens by the Department of Information and Public Relations. Journalists will be able to broadcast live updates from these centres. Loudspeakers have also been installed to make microphone announcements of round-wise election results.

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TAGS:
Rajasthan Election Results 2026
Rajasthan Civic Poll Results
Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2026
BJP Congress Rajasthan Elections

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