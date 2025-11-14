Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Rajnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between RJD vs BJP

Rajnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Rajnagar assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between RJD’s Bishnu Deo Mochi and the BJP’s Sujit Kumar.

 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:09 AM IST
Rajnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Rajnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Rajnagar Assembly seat in Madhubani district is quite interesting. Its name has changed several times.Sometimes it was called Rajnagar, and at other times Pandoul. After the 2008 delimitation, it got the name Rajnagar again. Voters from Paswan, Ravidas, Bhumihar, Kurmi, and Koeri communities play a big role here. The seat is considered a BJP stronghold, but the RJD has always given tough competition. Since 2015, BJP’s Rampreet Paswan has been the MLA from here.

From the Rajnagar assembly seat, Bahujan Samay Party has fielded Siyaram Saday, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has nominated Bishnu Deo Mochi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forward Sujit Kumar as its candidate. Other contenders in the fray include Maheshwar Paswan of the Bhartiya Chetna Party and Rakesh Kumar of the Apni Janta Party, among others. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

Stay Tuned For Rajnagar Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

