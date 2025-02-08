Rajouri Garden Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Of Votes Begin; Dhanwati Chandela Vs Manjinder Singh Sirsa Vs Dharam Pal Chandela

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Rajouri Garden is one of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies. Rajouri Garden, a residential and commercial area in South-West Delhi, is well-known for its Main Market and Nehru Market. The seat is home to a sizable Punjabi community, which is made up of many descendants of those who moved to Delhi from Pakistan during India's 1947 partition.

The Delimitation Commission of India, which was formed in 2002, made recommendations that led to the establishment of Rajouri Garden in its current configuration in 2008.

Rajouri Garden is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which includes nine other assembly segments: Madipur, Tilak Nagar, Hari Nagar, Najafgarh, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Uttam Nagar.

With 62,212 votes, AAP candidate Dhanwati Chandela won the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP candidate Ramesh Khanna received 39,240 votes, while independent candidate Sukhpal Singh garnered 5,218 votes.

With 40,602 votes, BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won the 2017 by-election. Meenakshi Chandela of the Congress party secured 25,950 votes, while AAP's Harjeet Singh got 10,243 votes.

Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

From the Rajouri Garden seat this year, the AAP has Fielded Dhanwati Chandela Against Bjp's Manjinder Singh Sirsa And Congress Candidate Dharam Pal Chandela.

