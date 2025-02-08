Rajouri Garden Election Result 2025 Live: Counting Of Votes Begin; Dhanwati Chandela Vs Manjinder Singh Sirsa Vs Dharam Pal Chandela
Rajouri Garden Election Result Live Update: From the Rajouri Garden seat this year, the AAP has Fielded Dhanwati Chandela Against Bjp's Manjinder Singh Sirsa And Congress Candidate Dharam Pal Chandela.
Election Result 2025 LIVE: Rajouri Garden is one of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies. Rajouri Garden, a residential and commercial area in South-West Delhi, is well-known for its Main Market and Nehru Market. The seat is home to a sizable Punjabi community, which is made up of many descendants of those who moved to Delhi from Pakistan during India's 1947 partition.
The Delimitation Commission of India, which was formed in 2002, made recommendations that led to the establishment of Rajouri Garden in its current configuration in 2008.
Rajouri Garden is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which includes nine other assembly segments: Madipur, Tilak Nagar, Hari Nagar, Najafgarh, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Uttam Nagar.
With 62,212 votes, AAP candidate Dhanwati Chandela won the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP candidate Ramesh Khanna received 39,240 votes, while independent candidate Sukhpal Singh garnered 5,218 votes.
With 40,602 votes, BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won the 2017 by-election. Meenakshi Chandela of the Congress party secured 25,950 votes, while AAP's Harjeet Singh got 10,243 votes.
Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.
Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: AAP won Rajouri Garden Seat In 2020
A Dhanwati Chandela A (AAP) secured Rajouri Garden with a margin of 22,972 votes over Ramesh Khanna (BJP)
Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: Initial Trends To Start Pouring Soon
Initial trends will start pouring shortly as counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections begins at 8am
Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins At 8 AM
Counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin in a few minutes
