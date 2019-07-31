Rajya Sabha clears Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill for improving road safety

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday cleared the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to impose strict penalties on violation of traffic rules and address the dire state of road safety in the country. The bill was passed hours after it was introduced by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Upper House.

In the Rajya Sabha, the bill was passed after a division sought by CPI-M`s E Kareem was negated. The government easily sailed through the vote with 108 members in its favour while 13 voted against it. Gadkari had earlier expressed confidence that the bill would be approved by the Upper House. The legislation seeks to weed out corruption, improve road safety and usher in use of technology to regulate traffic.

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister Nitin Gadkari thanked the members of the House and said that this was a matter of great happiness for him. He said the much-needed amendments will improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport and last-mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services.

The Bill was earlier passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha, rejecting several amendments moved by the Opposition.

