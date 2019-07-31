Rajya Sabha clears Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill for improving road safety

31 July 2019, 21:14 PM
With an eye on road safety, Rajya Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
31 July 2019, 18:35 PM
The Modi government allocated Rs 20,000 crore in the last five years for the 'Namami Gange' campaign," Minister of State in Jal Shakti Ministry Rattan Lal Kataria said.
31 July 2019, 18:34 PM
Rajya Sabha not to take up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 (UAPA Bill) today.
31 July 2019, 18:33 PM
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informs Rajya Sabha that the government is giving keen attention to research for combating cancer through national as well as international collaborations and plans to establish 1.5 lakh health and wellness clinics in the country by 2022.
31 July 2019, 18:33 PM
Lok Sabha passes Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill to streamline adjudication of river water issues.
31 July 2019, 18:32 PM
Rajya Sabha MPs demand that cancer detection and treatment centres be opened in every district of the country to help mitigate the problem of the poor suffering from the disease.
31 July 2019, 18:31 PM
Congress MP BK Hariprasad says the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is not in the interest of consumers.
31 July 2019, 16:24 PM
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari moves Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha.
31 July 2019, 11:46 AM
Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'privatisation of airports'
31 July 2019, 11:46 AM
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Harassment by Income Tax officials led to #VGSiddhartha's death'.