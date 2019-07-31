close

Rajya Sabha clears Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill for improving road safety

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 (UAPA Bill) could not be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 00:13
NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday cleared the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to impose strict penalties on violation of traffic rules and address the dire state of road safety in the country. The bill was passed hours after it was introduced by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Upper House. 

In the Rajya Sabha, the bill was passed after a division sought by CPI-M`s E Kareem was negated. The government easily sailed through the vote with 108 members in its favour while 13 voted against it. Gadkari had earlier expressed confidence that the bill would be approved by the Upper House. The legislation seeks to weed out corruption, improve road safety and usher in use of technology to regulate traffic. 

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister Nitin Gadkari thanked the members of the House and said that this was a matter of great happiness for him. He said the much-needed amendments will improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport and last-mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services. 

The Bill was earlier passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha, rejecting several amendments moved by the Opposition.

Tune in to Zee News for live updates from Parliament on Thursday, August 1.

31 July 2019, 21:14 PM

With an eye on road safety, Rajya Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

31 July 2019, 18:35 PM

The Modi government allocated Rs 20,000 crore in the last five years for the 'Namami Gange' campaign," Minister of State in Jal Shakti Ministry Rattan Lal Kataria said.

31 July 2019, 18:34 PM

Rajya Sabha not to take up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 (UAPA Bill) today.

31 July 2019, 18:33 PM

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informs Rajya Sabha that the government is giving keen attention to research for combating cancer through national as well as international collaborations and plans to establish 1.5 lakh health and wellness clinics in the country by 2022.

31 July 2019, 18:33 PM

Lok Sabha passes Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill to streamline adjudication of river water issues.

31 July 2019, 18:32 PM

Rajya Sabha MPs demand that cancer detection and treatment centres be opened in every district of the country to help mitigate the problem of the poor suffering from the disease.

31 July 2019, 18:31 PM

Congress MP BK Hariprasad says the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is not in the interest of consumers.

31 July 2019, 16:24 PM

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari moves Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha.

31 July 2019, 11:46 AM

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'privatisation of airports'

31 July 2019, 11:46 AM

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Harassment  by Income Tax officials led to #VGSiddhartha's death'.

