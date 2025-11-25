Ayodhya Ram Mandir Flag Hosting Live: PM Modi To Hoist Saffron Flag Amid Tight Security
PM Modi Ayodhya Ram Mandir Flag Hosting Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a saffron flag atop Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir today, marking the completion of its construction.
The saffron flag will convey the message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity and embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.
Trending Photos
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a saffron flag atop the Ayodhya Ram Temple on Tuesday, marking the completion of its construction. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, features a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Rama’s brilliance and valour, an ‘Om’ symbol, and the Kovidara tree. Representing dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, the flag embodies the ideals of Ram Rajya. PM Modi will participate in the ceremonies alongside other dignitaries, with live updates available on IndiaToday.in. The flag will rise atop a ‘shikhar’ built in the traditional North Indian Nagara style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure in the South Indian architectural style, highlights the temple’s diverse design.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will also tour the Saptmandir, which houses temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari. He will then proceed to the Sheshavtar Mandir and the Mata Annapurna temple, performing darshan and pooja at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, followed by darshan at the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah. Around noon, he will ceremonially hoist the saffron flag atop the temple shikhar, signifying the completion of the Ram Mandir and ushering in a moment of cultural celebration and national unity, after which he will address the assembled gathering.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple decked up ahead of Dhwajarohan
Uttar Pradesh | Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya decked up ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony tomorrow.
(Source: Ayodhya Information Department) pic.twitter.com/35Ueilr8j2
— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025
Ram Mandir Flag Hosting Live: 'Dhwajarohan is re-establishment of entire Hindu community' says Sagun Srivastava
Gorakhpur VHP Joint Secretary Sagun Srivastava said, "This Dhwajarohan is a re-establishment of the entire Hindu community today... The higher our flag is hoisted, the greater the pride we feel. You must be aware of the 500 years of struggle and the millions of sacrifices. When Pran Pratishtha was done on January 22, 2024, India's pride increased throughout the world. The pride of Hindu society increased, and today it is being fulfilled... Today is absolutely historic... This is a day in a Yuga that will never come again on this earth. And for this, the efforts of the Prime Minister and our Chief Minister are commendable. We, the people of Hinduism, thank them wholeheartedly for elevating the entire Hindu community. We express our gratitude..."
#WATCH | Ayodhya Dhwajarohan | Gorakhpur VHP Joint Secretary Sagun Srivastava says, "This Dhwajarohan is a re-establishment of the entire Hindu community today... The higher our flag is hoisted, the greater the pride we feel. You must be aware of the 500 years of struggle and the… pic.twitter.com/XRHa07mVgw
— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live: Devotees arriving ahead of Dhwajarohan ceremony
#WATCH | Ayodhya Dhwajarohan | Devotees reach Ayodhya for Shri Ram Lalla's darshan as the historic Dhwajarohan or flag hoisting is set to take place today in the Abhijit Muhurat, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Mata Sita’s Vivah Panchami
On this momentous… pic.twitter.com/9D8iBLKib0
— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025
Ram Mandir Flag Hosting Live: Why today was chosen for flag hoisting?
The flag hoisting ceremony is being held on the auspicious Panchami of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita’s Vivah Panchami, symbolising divine union.
Click here to read the significance of the event and everything you need to know.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.