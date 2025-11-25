Ayodhya Ram Mandir Flag Hosting Live: PM Modi To Hoist Saffron Flag Amid Tight Security

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a saffron flag atop the Ayodhya Ram Temple on Tuesday, marking the completion of its construction. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, features a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Rama’s brilliance and valour, an ‘Om’ symbol, and the Kovidara tree. Representing dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, the flag embodies the ideals of Ram Rajya. PM Modi will participate in the ceremonies alongside other dignitaries, with live updates available on IndiaToday.in. The flag will rise atop a ‘shikhar’ built in the traditional North Indian Nagara style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure in the South Indian architectural style, highlights the temple’s diverse design.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also tour the Saptmandir, which houses temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari. He will then proceed to the Sheshavtar Mandir and the Mata Annapurna temple, performing darshan and pooja at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, followed by darshan at the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah. Around noon, he will ceremonially hoist the saffron flag atop the temple shikhar, signifying the completion of the Ram Mandir and ushering in a moment of cultural celebration and national unity, after which he will address the assembled gathering.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates: