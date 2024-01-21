LIVE Updates | Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir Inauguration: PM Modi To Be Chief Yajman; Pran Pratistha Tomorrow

LIVE Updates | Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir Inauguration: The big and historic day is just a few hours away. Devotees from across India as well as from countries across the globe are eagerly waiting to see their long-cherished dream being fulfilled. January 22 will go down as the golden day in the history of India. While the stage is all set for the grand opening ceremony of the temple, guests, dignitaries and saints have started arriving in Ayodhya for the ceremony. The holy city has already been turned into a fortress with five-layered security that includes UP ATS Commandos, Para forces, and UP Police personnel. Around 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed and a command and control centre has also been established to keep a vigil. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be officiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will personally participate in the sacred rituals. The main rites will be led by a team of experienced priests, with Lakshmikant Dixit at the helm, guiding the proceedings.

Pran Pratistha Ceremony

The consecration ceremony, known as 'Pran Pratishtha,' for Shri Ram Lalla is set to commence at 12:30 pm on Monday. The ritual will begin with a sacred puja, followed by a ceremonial bath in the holy waters of the Saryu River. Subsequently, Shri Ram Lalla will be adorned with exquisite garments and ornaments. Following the embellishment, the deity will partake in the 'Prasada' (sacred offering) and a devotional 'Shringar Aarti' will be performed. Finally, the idol will be enshrined within the temple, granting devotees the opportunity for 'Darshan' or divine viewing.

Ram Lalla Idol

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor, crafted the new idol, which has now been positioned within the innermost chamber of the temple. This magnificent creation stands at a height of 51 inches and carries a weight of 1.5 tonnes. Depicting Lord Ram as a five-year-old child, the idol is intricately designed, with the divine figure standing upon a lotus, also skillfully sculpted from the same stone.