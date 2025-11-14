Ramnagar election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs JSP vs RJD Nand Kishor Ram Pappu Kumar Ranjan Subodh Kumar winner

Ramnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Ramnagar Assembly constituency in Bihar cast its votes on November 11, 2025. Candidates in this year’s election include Nand Kishor Ram from the BJP, Pappu Kumar Ranjan of the Jan Suraaj Party, Subodh Kumar representing the RJD, along with several others.

Ramnagar participated in the second phase of polling on November 11 as one of Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies. The major political players in the state are the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Voter turnout in the constituency stood at 69.62%, while Bihar as a whole recorded a significantly higher turnout of 66.91%.

The sitting MLA from Ramnagar is BJP’s Bhagirathi Devi, who secured victories in both the 2020 and 2015 assembly elections from this seat.

