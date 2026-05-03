RAMPURHAT election results 2026 live updates SANJIB MALLICK cpim vs SANJIT HAZRA bsp vs VIVEKANANDA (VIVEK) SAU inc winner

RAMPURHAT Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Rampurhat Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in West Bengal. It is a general category seat located in Birbhum district and is among the seven assembly segments that form part of the Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

This year, Vivekananda (Vivek) Sau of INC is contesting the election against Sanjib Mallick of Communist Party of India (Marxist). The other contenders are Sanjit Hazra Of Bsp, Anas Ahmed of Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

The independent candidates are Arkaprabha Choudhury, Dhanapati Choudhury, Susil Das, Soumen Mal, and Jatin Kisku. In both the 2021 and 2016 Assembly elections, Asish Banerjee of AITC emerged victorious. Polling for all 294 seats in West Bengal was conducted in two phases, with 152 constituencies voting on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. The results for all seats are being announced today.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay tuned for latest update.