Raniganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between Janata Dal vs RJD

Raniganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: This Assembly seat, reserved for Scheduled Castes, is made up of Raniganj block and 7 gram panchayats of Bhargama block. It came into existence in 1957, and so far 16 Assembly elections have been held here. Congress has won 5 times, BJP 3 times, while Janata Dal and JDU have each won twice. Independents have also won here twice, and RJD and Janata Party once each. As per 2020 data, the area has 20.03% Scheduled Caste, 3.90% Scheduled Tribe, and 31.40% Muslim voters. Still, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP managed to gain an edge here. During the rainy season, this region often faces floods as the Kosi and Mahananda rivers flow through it.

From the Raniganj assembly seat, Janata Dal has fielded Achmit Rishidev against RJD’s Avinash Manglam while Jan Suraaj party has given ticket to Krityanand Ram. Other candidates in the fray are Bidyanand Ram of Aapki Apni Adhikar Party The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

