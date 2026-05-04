Raniganj Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Kalobran Mondal of TMC up against BJP's Partha Ghosh

Raniganj Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Raniganj assembly constituency falls under West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district. This year, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Kalobaran Mondal from the seat against the BJP’s Partha Ghosh.

Other candidates in the fray include Naran Bauri of CPI(M), Faiz Ahmad of Congress, Rahul Ghosh of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, Sagar Sen of the Indian National League, along with other independent candidates.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, TMC candidate Tapas Banerjee won the seat by defeating BJP’s Dr. Bijan Mukherjee by 3,556 votes. However, in the 2016 election, Runnu Dutta of CPI(M) won the seat by defeating Bano Nargis of the AITC. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases - 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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