Rashbehari election results 2026 live updates: BJP's Dasgupta Swapan vs TMC's Debasish Kumar

Rashbehari Election Results 2026 LIVE: Rashbehari is a general category assembly seat situated in the Kolkata Corporation district. It is one of the 7 assembly segments of the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament Seat. This time, TMC has fielded Debasish Kumar from the assembly seat against the BJP's Dasgupta Swapan. The other contesting candidates in the fray are Ashutosh Chatterjee of Congress, Dilip Chandra Halder of Socialist Unity Centre of India (COMMUNIST), Manas Ghosh of CPIM, and others, bringing the total to 9.

TMC has been winning the elections from this constituency for a long time. In the 2021 Assembly Election, TMC's Debasish Kumar won, defeating BJP, Congress, BSP, and more. In 2016 and 2011, TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay had won the elections. This proves TMC's dominance in the region. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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