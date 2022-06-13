हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

RBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE updates: Rajasthan Board to announce Class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today

Once the result is out candidates can check the result on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 13, 2022 - 06:55
Comments |
Image credit: PTI

RBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Ajmer is expected to release the RBSE 10th Result 2022 soon. According to the latest media reports Rajasthan Board the RBSE 10th results 2022 are expected to be released today June 13, 2022, around 2 PM. However, BSER Ajmer Officials are yet to comment on a final. Latest media reports suggested that the Rajasthan Board Result 2022 for Class 10th can be released by the RBSE tomorrow (June 11) or on June 13, 2022,  however,  an official announcement for the RBSE 10th Result 2022 date and time by the Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla is awaited. Once the result is out candidates can check the result on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE has already announced the 12th board results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10th and 12th board examinations from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest Updates on RBSE Class 10th results 2022

Live TV

13 June 2022, 06:54 AM

The Rajasthan Board is expected to declare RBSE 10th Results 2022 today around 2 PM. Once the results are released, students who appeared for the RBSE 10th Board Exams 2022 will be able to check them on the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

13 June 2022, 06:53 AM

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check results

Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link, on the homepage

Step 3. Enter login details - roll number, DOB and submit

Your RBSE 10th Result 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 4. Download and take a printout of the result for future references.

13 June 2022, 06:52 AM

Last year the Rajasthan Board cancelled the RBSE 10th board exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic and results were determined using class 9 marks and class 10 assignments. 

13 June 2022, 06:51 AM

The RBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

13 June 2022, 06:51 AM

RBSE class 10th result: Websites to check for your scorecard

rajresults.nic.in.

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

13 June 2022, 06:50 AM

RBSE class 10th result will be available on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Must Watch

PT14M4S

From Ground Zero, see action on violence from Prayagraj to Ranchi