13 June 2022, 06:54 AM
The Rajasthan Board is expected to declare RBSE 10th Results 2022 today around 2 PM. Once the results are released, students who appeared for the RBSE 10th Board Exams 2022 will be able to check them on the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
13 June 2022, 06:53 AM
RBSE 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check results
Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2. Click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link, on the homepage
Step 3. Enter login details - roll number, DOB and submit
Your RBSE 10th Result 2022 result will appear on the screen
Step 4. Download and take a printout of the result for future references.
13 June 2022, 06:52 AM
Last year the Rajasthan Board cancelled the RBSE 10th board exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic and results were determined using class 9 marks and class 10 assignments.
13 June 2022, 06:51 AM
The RBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.
13 June 2022, 06:51 AM
RBSE class 10th result: Websites to check for your scorecard
rajresults.nic.in.
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
13 June 2022, 06:50 AM
RBSE class 10th result will be available on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.