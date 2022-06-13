RBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Ajmer is expected to release the RBSE 10th Result 2022 soon. According to the latest media reports Rajasthan Board the RBSE 10th results 2022 are expected to be released today June 13, 2022, around 2 PM. However, BSER Ajmer Officials are yet to comment on a final. Latest media reports suggested that the Rajasthan Board Result 2022 for Class 10th can be released by the RBSE tomorrow (June 11) or on June 13, 2022, however, an official announcement for the RBSE 10th Result 2022 date and time by the Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla is awaited. Once the result is out candidates can check the result on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE has already announced the 12th board results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10th and 12th board examinations from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

