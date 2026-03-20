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NewsIndiaRBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Will the results not be released today? Check confirmed date, time, and latest updates
RBSE 10TH RESULT LIVE

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Will the results not be released today? Check confirmed date, time, and latest updates

Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2026 Live: The Rajasthan Board will not release the RBSE Class 10 result on March 20, with results now expected between March 23 and 25. Over 10.68 lakh students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites once declared.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Source:
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Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2026 Live
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The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will not announce the Class 10 results on March 20. According to a senior board official, students can expect the results to be declared next week, most likely between March 23 and 25.

As per the latest update, the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 will be released online on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep checking these portals for the latest announcements.

This year, more than 10.68 lakh students (10,68,078) appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams, which were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026.

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Once the results are declared, students can easily download their scorecards by following a few simple steps:

Visit the official websites  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults. nic. in

Click on the “RBSE 10th Result 2026” or scorecard link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future use

Students are advised to stay calm and regularly check the official websites for updates. The results announcement is expected soon, and having login details ready will help avoid last-minute issues.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Zee News for the Rajasthan Board 10th results

20 March 2026
11:10 IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result Live: RBSE 10th Result 2026 not releasing today

The RBSE Class 10 result will not be announced on March 20. Once declared, students can check and download their scorecards from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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