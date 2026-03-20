RBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Will the results not be released today? Check confirmed date, time, and latest updates

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will not announce the Class 10 results on March 20. According to a senior board official, students can expect the results to be declared next week, most likely between March 23 and 25.

As per the latest update, the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 will be released online on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep checking these portals for the latest announcements.

This year, more than 10.68 lakh students (10,68,078) appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams, which were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026.

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Once the results are declared, students can easily download their scorecards by following a few simple steps:

Visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults. nic. in

Click on the “RBSE 10th Result 2026” or scorecard link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future use

Students are advised to stay calm and regularly check the official websites for updates. The results announcement is expected soon, and having login details ready will help avoid last-minute issues.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Zee News for the Rajasthan Board 10th results