RBSE 10th Result 2026 News LIVE Updates: Rajasthan board results to be declared anytime soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2026 News LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, is expected to release the Class 10 (Matric) results for 2026 very soon. According to media reports, the RBSE Class 10 results are likely to be announced between March 23 and March 25, 2026. Students who took the exams are advised to regularly check the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for updates and the result declaration.

Where to check the RBSE Result 2026?

Rajasthan boards 2026 result will be available for students at the official website once they are out. Candidates can check their results at-

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rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Steps to check the Rajasthan board 10th result

Once the RBSE Class 10th result is released, students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:

Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the “RBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter roll number and required details

Submit to view the result

Download and print a copy for future reference

This year, more than 10.68 lakh students (10,68,078) appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams, which were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026.