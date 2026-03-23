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NewsIndiaRBSE 10th Result 2026 News LIVE Updates: Rajasthan board results to be declared anytime soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 10 RESULT

RBSE 10th Result 2026 News LIVE Updates: Rajasthan board results to be declared anytime soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2026 News LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board is likely to announce class 10th results today on its official website. Students and parents waiting for the results can stay updated on the rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Source:
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Rajasthan board class 10th result 2026
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RBSE 10th Result 2026 News LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, is expected to release the Class 10 (Matric) results for 2026 very soon. According to media reports, the RBSE Class 10 results are likely to be announced between March 23 and March 25, 2026. Students who took the exams are advised to regularly check the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for updates and the result declaration.

Where to check the RBSE Result 2026?

Rajasthan boards 2026 result will be available for students at the official website once they are out. Candidates can check their results at- 

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  •  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in  

Steps to check the Rajasthan board 10th result

Once the RBSE Class 10th result is released, students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:  

  • Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in  
  • Click on the “RBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link on the homepage  
  • Enter roll number and required details  
  • Submit to view the result  
  • Download and print a copy for future reference  

This year, more than 10.68 lakh students (10,68,078) appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams, which were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026. 

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Zee News for the Rajasthan Board 10th results 

23 March 2026
10:07 IST

 RBSE 10th Result 2026 News LIVE: Steps to Download RBSE 10th Result 2026 

To download the Rajasthan board class 10 result 2026, students have to follow these steps to check their results-

  • Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 
  • Click on RBSE 10th result link 
  • Enter your roll number and click on submit  
  • The class 10th RBSE result 2026 will appear on the screen 
  • Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use. 
09:59 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2026 News LIVE: Where can students check their scorecard?

Students can view their RBSE Class 10 results on the official websites,

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 
  • rajresults.nic.in.

To download the scorecard, students will need to enter their application number and date of birth. After accessing the result, it is advisable to download and print the PDF for future reference.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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