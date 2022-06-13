RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Ajmer is has released the RBSE 10th Result 2022. Rajasthan Board the announced the RBSE 10th results 2022 today June 13, 2022. Earlier, making an official announcement for the RBSE 10th Result 2022 date and time Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla said, "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance," on Twitter. Once the result is out candidates can check the result on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE has already announced the 12th board results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10th and 12th board examinations from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.

