RBSE Class 10 Result 2022: RBSE 2021 Boards not conducted
RBSE Class 10 results 2022: Regarding Examination
According to a recent notification, students can apply for result scrutiny up to 10 days from the date of result declaration without paying a late fee and up to 15 days with a late fee.
RBSE Class 10 result 2022: Candidates enrolled
RBSE Rajasthan class 10 result: Class 10 results today
The class 10 board exams were held in the morning shift in the offline mode from March 31 to April 26. There are about 2 hours left until the Rajasthan board Class 10th results are released. BSER will release the results at 3 p.m.
RBSE Class 10 results 2022: Class 12th science and commerce results are now available
The pass percentage for the RBSE 12th Science stream was 96.53 percent, while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 97.53 percent.
RBSE Results 2022: Check your results via SMS
To receive the Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2022 via SMS, open your SMS app and type RESULT(space)ADITYA10(space)roll number and send it to 56263.
RBSE Class 10th Board Result: Details mentioned on marksheet
- Candidate's name
- Roll number
- Parents' names
- School name
- Subjects
- Subject wise marks
- Total mark
- Percentage secured
- Overall grade
RBSE Class 10th Result: Press Conference at 3 pm
The RBSE will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on June 13 to officially announce the results. Students will be able to check their results on main official websites i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE Result 2022: Passing Criteria
To pass the RBSE Rajasthan board exam, a student must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually.
RBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE updates: Result Review
The RBSE has already released the Class 12th results, and approximately 10 lakh students are now waiting for the Class 10th results. Students can check their scorecards on the official link rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan board to declare RBSE 10th Results 2022 today at 3 PM.
"The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance," on Twitter.
The Rajasthan Board is expected to declare RBSE 10th Results 2022 today around 2 PM. Once the results are released, students who appeared for the RBSE 10th Board Exams 2022 will be able to check them on the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check results
Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2. Click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link, on the homepage
Step 3. Enter login details - roll number, DOB and submit
Your RBSE 10th Result 2022 result will appear on the screen
Step 4. Download and take a printout of the result for future references.
Last year the Rajasthan Board cancelled the RBSE 10th board exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic and results were determined using class 9 marks and class 10 assignments.
The RBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.
RBSE class 10th result: Websites to check for your scorecard
rajresults.nic.in.
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE class 10th result will be available on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.