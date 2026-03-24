RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live: How to download class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live: The Rajasthan Board is likely to announce class 10th results today by 1 PM on its official website. Students and parents waiting for the results can stay updated on the rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
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RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is set to announce the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today by 1 PM, bringing an end to the long wait for lakhs of students across the state. The Rajasthan Board Matric results are one of the most anticipated academic announcements, as they play a crucial role in shaping students’ future academic choices, including stream selection in higher secondary education.
Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 examinations can check their results online once released on the official websites, including rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. To access the scorecard, candidates will need to enter their roll number in the result login window. The online result will display subject-wise marks, overall scores, and qualifying status. Students are advised to download and print their provisional mark sheet for future reference until the original certificates are issued by their respective schools.
Steps to Download RBSE 10th Result 2026
Those students who have appeared for Rajasthan board class 10 result can check by following these steps-
- Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on RBSE 10th result link
- Enter your roll number and click on submit
- The class 10th RBSE result 2026 will appear on the screen
- Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use.
Login details required for RBSE Class 10th result
To access the RBSE Class 10 result, you need the following login details:
- Roll Number – as mentioned on your admit card
- Date of Birth (DOB)
This year, more than 10.68 lakh students (10,68,078) appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams, which were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026.
Stay tuned for the latest updates on Zee News for the Rajasthan Board 10th results
RBSE 10th result 2026 Live Updates: Login Credentials Required to Check RBSE 10th Result 2026
The class 10th RBSE result 2026 will be available online, and without the correct details, students will not be able to view download their provisional marksheet. The login details below are required to check results:
- Roll Number (as mentioned on admit card)
- Date of Birth (if required)
- Captcha code (displayed on the screen)
RBSE 10th result 2026 Live Updates: Steps to Download RBSE 10th Result 2026
Students have to follow these steps to check your RBSE 10th result 2026:
- Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on RBSE 10th result link
- Enter your roll number and click on submit
- The class 10th RBSE result 2026 will appear on the screen
- Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use.
RBSE 10th result 2026 Live Updates: Where can students check their scorecard?
Students can view their RBSE Class 10 results on the official websites,
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- rajresults.nic.in.
To download the scorecard, students will need to enter their application number and date of birth. After accessing the result, it is advisable to download and print the PDF for future reference.
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