RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live: How to download class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is set to announce the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today by 1 PM, bringing an end to the long wait for lakhs of students across the state. The Rajasthan Board Matric results are one of the most anticipated academic announcements, as they play a crucial role in shaping students’ future academic choices, including stream selection in higher secondary education.

Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 examinations can check their results online once released on the official websites, including rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. To access the scorecard, candidates will need to enter their roll number in the result login window. The online result will display subject-wise marks, overall scores, and qualifying status. Students are advised to download and print their provisional mark sheet for future reference until the original certificates are issued by their respective schools.

Steps to Download RBSE 10th Result 2026

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Those students who have appeared for Rajasthan board class 10 result can check by following these steps-

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RBSE 10th result link

Enter your roll number and click on submit

The class 10th RBSE result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use.

Login details required for RBSE Class 10th result

To access the RBSE Class 10 result, you need the following login details:

Roll Number – as mentioned on your admit card

Date of Birth (DOB)

This year, more than 10.68 lakh students (10,68,078) appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams, which were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026.