RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: Check date, time, and how to download scorecard
RBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates:- The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will release the RBSE 12th Result 2026 soon. Candidates can check and download their provisional scorecards at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and result portal at rajresults.nic.in.
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RBSE Rajasthan Board Inter Result 2026 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2026 soon. As per media reports, the results are likely to be declared by March 31, 2026. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their scores and download their marksheets from the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The results will also be available on the official portal rajresults.nic.in. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The online marksheet will be provisional in nature and meant for reference only. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy so they can quickly check and download their results once they are announced following the official press conference.
How to Download RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Marksheet?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the online scorecards and download the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 marksheets:
- Visit the official website at rajresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for 12th class results
- Enter your roll number and date of birth
- Click on submit to view your marksheet
- RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will appear
- Check your details and download for future reference
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RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: Passing marks
To pass the Rajasthan Class 12 exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: Which all streams results will be announced?
Results for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be announced simultaneously by March end allowing students across all streams to access their scorecards at the same time.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: When were exams conducted?
The RBSE board completed the Class 12 examinations between February 11 and March 12, 2026.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: Credentials required to get marksheet
Students will need the following login credentials to access their results:
- Roll number
- Date of birth
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: Results to be declared after a Press Conference
The board officials will declare the results after a press conference. In the meet, broadcasted online for students to watch, the board officials along with the state Education Minister Madan Dilawar will declare the result statistics and the overall performance of the students. They will declare the result status, followed by the publishing of the result link for students to check their results online.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: Official websites to check result
Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exams will need to visit the official websites of the Rajasthan Board to check their scores and download the marksheets at:
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- rajresults.nic.in
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: When will the RBSE 12th Result 2026 be declared?
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to release the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 soon. As per media reports, results are expected to be declared by March 31, 2026. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for the confirmed date and time announcement.
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