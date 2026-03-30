RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: Check date, time, and how to download scorecard

RBSE Rajasthan Board Inter Result 2026 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2026 soon. As per media reports, the results are likely to be declared by March 31, 2026. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their scores and download their marksheets from the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results will also be available on the official portal rajresults.nic.in. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The online marksheet will be provisional in nature and meant for reference only. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy so they can quickly check and download their results once they are announced following the official press conference.

How to Download RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Marksheet?

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Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the online scorecards and download the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 marksheets:

Visit the official website at rajresults.nic.in

Click on the link for 12th class results

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit to view your marksheet

RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will appear

Check your details and download for future reference