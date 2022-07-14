REET Admit Card 2022: BSER to release admit card today on reetbser2022.in
The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) today on their official website.
REET Admit Card 2022: Details mentioned on Admit Card
Candidates are advised to check the following information on the admit card after taking the printout:
- Name
-Date of birth
- Signature of the candidate
- Photograph of the candidate
- The language selected by candidates for the REET 2022 exam
-Roll number
-The exact address of the RTET 2022 exam centre
- System Generated application number/ user-id
_ Date and time of REET 2022 exam
- Exam Day Guidelines COVID 19 instructions
REET admit card 2022: Here’s how to download admit card
Visit the official website for REET - reetbser2022.in
Click on the download REET admit card link.
A new page will appear on the screen, where the candidate must enter their REET id and password before clicking the submit button. The REET hall ticket will be shown on the screen.
Check all of the information on the REET admit card.
