REET Admit Card 2022 Releasing SOON Live Update: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) on their official website. When the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download it from REET's official website, reetbser2022.in. To download the REET admit card 2022, candidates must enter their login information. The REET exam 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. While there were speculations that the admit card will be released on July 14, it seems the students will have to wait a little bit more.

Thank you for staying with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.