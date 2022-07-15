REET Admit Card 2022 Releasing SOON LIVE: Hall ticket to be available on official website, exam centre allotment link activated - check
REET Admit Card 2022 Releasing SOON Live Update: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) on their official website.
Trending Photos
REET Admit Card 2022 Releasing SOON Live Update: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) on their official website. When the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download it from REET's official website, reetbser2022.in. To download the REET admit card 2022, candidates must enter their login information. The REET exam 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. While there were speculations that the admit card will be released on July 14, it seems the students will have to wait a little bit more.
Thank you for staying with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.
REET Admit Card 2022: Documents Required
- PAN Card
- Permanent Driving License
- Aadhaar Card
- Voter Id
- Passport
REET Admit Card 2022: Duration of exam
As per the exam pattern, the REET 2022 exam Paper 1 & 2 will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 mins in offline mode.
REET Admit Card 2022: Help Line numbers
E-Mail : bserreet2022@gmail.com
Helpline No. (REET Office) 0145-2630436, 2630437, 7737896808, 7737804808
Bank Helpline No. - HDFC:7297836132; ICICI:7727010079, 9321970780; BANK OF BARODA:0145-2640898
REET Admit card UPDATE: Exam centre allotment link activated
REET Exam centre allotment link has been activated. Click here to check your exam centre through the direct link.
Reet admit card 2022: Free transportation for candidates
According to news reports, the Rajasthan transport department will provide a free transport facility for six days to the candidates who will be appearing for the examination on July 23 and 24, 2022. Candidates can avail of this facility 2 days before the exam and 2 days after it as well, apart from the two exam days:
REET admit card 2022 updates: Where will admit card be available?
The admit card will be available on:
- reetbser2022.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
REET admit card 2022: Helpline numbers and email
E-Mail : bserreet2022@gmail.com
Helpline No. (REET Office) 0145-2630436, 2630437, 7737896808, 7737804808
Bank Helpline No. - HDFC:7297836132; ICICI:7727010079, 9321970780; BANK OF BARODA:0145-2640898
REET admit card 2022 updates: REET is the Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Direct Recruitment of Primary and Upper Primary Government School Teachers. The exam is divided into two levels. Level 1 exams are held to recruit primary teachers (Class 1 to 5) and Level 2 exams are held to recruit secondary teachers (Class 6 to 8).
REET Admit Card 2022: Details mentioned on Admit Card
Candidates are advised to check the following information on the admit card after taking the printout:
- Name
-Date of birth
- Signature of the candidate
- Photograph of the candidate
- The language selected by candidates for the REET 2022 exam
-Roll number
-The exact address of the RTET 2022 exam centre
- System Generated application number/ user-id
_ Date and time of REET 2022 exam
- Exam Day Guidelines COVID 19 instructions
REET admit card 2022: Here’s how to download admit card
Visit the official website for REET - reetbser2022.in
Click on the download REET admit card link.
A new page will appear on the screen, where the candidate must enter their REET id and password before clicking the submit button. The REET hall ticket will be shown on the screen.
Check all of the information on the REET admit card.
More Stories