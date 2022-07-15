NewsIndia
REET 2022

REET Admit Card 2022 Releasing SOON LIVE: Hall ticket to be available on official website, exam centre allotment link activated - check

REET Admit Card 2022 Releasing SOON Live Update: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) on their official website. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

REET Admit Card 2022 Releasing SOON LIVE: Hall ticket to be available on official website, exam centre allotment link activated - check
LIVE Blog

REET Admit Card 2022 Releasing SOON Live Update: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) on their official website. When the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download it from REET's official website, reetbser2022.in. To download the REET admit card 2022, candidates must enter their login information. The REET exam 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. While there were speculations that the admit card will be released on July 14, it seems the students will have to wait a little bit more. 

Thank you for staying with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

 

15 July 2022
14:06 PM

REET Admit Card 2022: Documents Required

  • PAN Card
  • Permanent Driving License
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Voter Id
  • Passport
14:04 PM

REET Admit Card 2022: Duration of exam

As per the exam pattern, the REET 2022 exam Paper 1 & 2 will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 mins in offline mode.

14:03 PM

REET Admit Card 2022: Help Line numbers

E-Mail : bserreet2022@gmail.com

Helpline No. (REET Office) 0145-2630436, 2630437, 7737896808, 7737804808

Bank Helpline No. - HDFC:7297836132; ICICI:7727010079, 9321970780; BANK OF BARODA:0145-2640898

19:38 PM

REET Admit card UPDATE: Exam centre allotment link activated 

REET Exam centre allotment link has been activated. Click here to check your exam centre through the direct link.

18:50 PM

Reet admit card 2022: Free transportation for candidates

According to news reports, the Rajasthan transport department will provide a free transport facility for six days to the candidates who will be appearing for the examination on July 23 and 24, 2022. Candidates can avail of this facility 2 days before the exam and 2 days after it as well, apart from the two exam days:

17:41 PM

REET admit card 2022 updates: Where will admit card be available?

The admit card will be available on:

- reetbser2022.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

 

17:08 PM

REET admit card 2022: Helpline numbers and email

E-Mail : bserreet2022@gmail.com

Helpline No. (REET Office) 0145-2630436, 2630437, 7737896808, 7737804808

Bank Helpline No. - HDFC:7297836132; ICICI:7727010079, 9321970780; BANK OF BARODA:0145-2640898

16:37 PM

REET admit card 2022 updates: REET is the Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Direct Recruitment of Primary and Upper Primary Government School Teachers. The exam is divided into two levels. Level 1 exams are held to recruit primary teachers (Class 1 to 5) and Level 2 exams are held to recruit secondary teachers (Class 6 to 8). 

16:36 PM

REET Admit Card 2022: Details mentioned on Admit Card

Candidates are advised to check the following information on the admit card after taking the printout:

- Name
-Date of birth
- Signature of the candidate
- Photograph of the candidate
- The language selected by candidates for the REET 2022 exam
-Roll number
-The exact address of the RTET 2022 exam centre
- System Generated application number/ user-id
_ Date and time of REET 2022 exam
- Exam Day Guidelines COVID 19 instructions

16:35 PM

REET admit card 2022: Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website for REET -  reetbser2022.in
Click on the download REET admit card link.
A new page will appear on the screen, where the candidate must enter their REET id and password before clicking the submit button. The REET hall ticket will be shown on the screen.
Check all of the information on the REET admit card.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country