REET Admit Card 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: Students wait, BSER likely to release card soon on official site

REET Admit Card 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) today on their official website. 

Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

REET Admit Card 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: Students wait, BSER likely to release card soon on official site
REET Admit Card 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card will be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) today on their official website. When the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download it from REET's official website, reetbser2022.in. To download the REET admit card 2022, candidates must enter their login information. The REET exam 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022.

 

14 July 2022
17:41 PM

REET admit card 2022 updates: Where will admit card be available?

The admit card will be available on:

- reetbser2022.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

 

17:08 PM

REET admit card 2022: Helpline numbers and email

E-Mail : bserreet2022@gmail.com

Helpline No. (REET Office) 0145-2630436, 2630437, 7737896808, 7737804808

Bank Helpline No. - HDFC:7297836132; ICICI:7727010079, 9321970780; BANK OF BARODA:0145-2640898

16:37 PM

REET admit card 2022 updates: REET is the Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Direct Recruitment of Primary and Upper Primary Government School Teachers. The exam is divided into two levels. Level 1 exams are held to recruit primary teachers (Class 1 to 5) and Level 2 exams are held to recruit secondary teachers (Class 6 to 8). 

16:36 PM

REET Admit Card 2022: Details mentioned on Admit Card

Candidates are advised to check the following information on the admit card after taking the printout:

- Name
-Date of birth
- Signature of the candidate
- Photograph of the candidate
- The language selected by candidates for the REET 2022 exam
-Roll number
-The exact address of the RTET 2022 exam centre
- System Generated application number/ user-id
_ Date and time of REET 2022 exam
- Exam Day Guidelines COVID 19 instructions

16:35 PM

REET admit card 2022: Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website for REET -  reetbser2022.in
Click on the download REET admit card link.
A new page will appear on the screen, where the candidate must enter their REET id and password before clicking the submit button. The REET hall ticket will be shown on the screen.
Check all of the information on the REET admit card.

