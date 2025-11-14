Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Riga Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Riga Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Riga assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP's Baidyanath Prasad and the Congress's Amit Kumar.

 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:36 AM IST
Riga Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Riga Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Riga Assembly seat in Sitamarhi district is directly connected to Nepal, which is why it is also called India’s first village. The seat was created in the 2008 delimitation, and the first election was held in 2010. When JDU is allied with BJP, the seat strongly supports BJP .In the very first election, BJP won here. But in 2015, after JDU separated, Congress defeated BJP. In 2020, BJP again got Nitish Kumar’s support, and BJP’s Motilal Prasad won with a big margin of 32,495 votes.

From the Riga assembly seat, BJP has fielded Baidyanath Prasad against Congress's Amit Kumar while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to Krishna Mohan Singh. Other Candidates in the fray are Upendra Sahani of Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party, Nagendra Kumar Paswan of Peoples Party of India (Democratic) and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

Stay Tuned For Riga Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

