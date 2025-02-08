Rithala Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Rithala Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate, Mohinder Goyal, Kulwant Rana Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Rithala is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and is part of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency was created following the reorganization by the Delimitation Commission in 2008.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections for the Rithala constituency, the BJP has fielded Kulwant Rana, the Congress has nominated Sushant Mishra, and the AAP nominated Mohinder Goyal.

Rithala Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Mohinder Goyal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with approx 87,940 votes. His closest rival was Manish Chaudhary from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 74,067 votes, while Congress candidate Pradeep Kumar Pandey received 2,651 votes.