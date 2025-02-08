Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2855324https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/rithala-election-result-2025-vote-counting-live-rithala-vidhan-sabha-chunav-natije-winner-and-looser-candidate-mohinder-goyal-kulwant-rana-votes-margin-bjp-aap-congress-delhi-assembly-election-2855324.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ELECTION 2025

Rithala Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Rithala Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate, Mohinder Goyal, Kulwant Rana Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Rithala Election Result Live Update: From the Rithala seat this year, the BJP has fielded Kulwant Rana aginst AAP's Mohinder Goyal.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 07:11 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Rithala is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and is part of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency was created following the reorganization by the Delimitation Commission in 2008.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections for the Rithala constituency, the BJP has fielded Kulwant Rana, the Congress has nominated Sushant Mishra, and the AAP nominated Mohinder Goyal.

Rithala Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Mohinder Goyal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with approx 87,940 votes. His closest rival was Manish Chaudhary from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 74,067 votes, while Congress candidate Pradeep Kumar Pandey received 2,651 votes.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates:

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?