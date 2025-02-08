RK Puram Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live: Pramila Tokas vs Anil Sharma
RK Puram Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live: The R K Puram Assembly constituency in Delhi held elections on February 5, 2025. The candidates competing for the seat include Pramila Tokas from AAP, Anil Kumar Sharma from BJP, and Vishesh Kumar from INC.
RK Puram Result Live Update: Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5. Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The R K Puram constituency which is a key constituency in India’s capital, is known for its diverse electorate and crucial role in Delhi ’s governance. It often sees intense battles between major parties. In the race for the new assembly from this constituency, Pramila Tokas of the Aam Aadmi Party, Anil Sharma of the BJP, and Vishesh Kumar of Congress are in the fray. The polling took place on February 5 and the counting of votes will commence at 8 AM on February 8, 2025.
R K Puram Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status
In the last assembly election held in 2020 in Delhi, Pramila Tokas of the Aam Aadmi Party won the seat by defeating Anil Kumar Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 10369 votes. Stay updated with the latest news, candidate profiles, and insights from this influential seat.
