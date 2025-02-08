Rohini Election Result Live Update: Counting votes in the Delhi Assembly polls will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The national capital voted on Wednesday, February 5, after more than a month of election campaigning.

In the 2025 Assembly elections, Delhi witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

While the AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power, the BJP is aiming to win the polls in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years. On the other hand, the Congress, which ruled the capital uninterrupted for 15 years under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, is seeking a return after a gap of 12 years.

Rohini Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

Rohini Assembly Seat

Rohini Assembly Constituency is part of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Established in 2008 following the delimitation of constituencies in India, Rohini is a sub-city located in the North West Delhi district of the national capital.

Rohoni has been a stronghold of the BJP as the saffron party bagged the seat in the previous two Assembly polls — 2020 and 2015 despite the wave of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Vijender Gupta of the BJP secured the seat with 62,174 votes. Rajesh Nama 'Bansiwala' from theAAP garnered 49,526 votes, and Sumesh Gupta from the Congress received 1,963 votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Vijender Gupta from the BJP won, securing 59,867 votes. The AAP candidate, C.L. Gupta, received 54,500 votes, while Sukhbir Sharma from the Congress received 3,399 votes.

In the 2025 polls, the saffron party has repeated Gupta and has high hopes of keeping the seat within in its fold.

From this seat, the ruling AAP has fielded Pardeep Mittal and the Congress has repeated Sumesh Gupta who finished the previous polls on the third spot.