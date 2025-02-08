Rohtas Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live Winner and Loser Candidates

Rohtas Nagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Rohtas Nagar is one of Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies and is part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Jitender Mahajan of Congress, Sarita Singh of AAP and Jitender Mahajan of BJP are locked in a fierce contest for the Rohtas Nagar seat. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Jitender Mahajan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat with 73,873 votes. His closest competitor, Sarita Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), secured 60,632 votes, while Vipin Sharma of the Indian National Congress received 5,572 votes.

In the 2015 elections, Sarita Singh of AAP emerged victorious with 62,209 votes. Jitender Mahajan from BJP followed with 54,335 votes, and Congress candidate Vipin Sharma obtained 15,448 votes.

Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Rohtas Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

