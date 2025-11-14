Rosera Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan
Rosera Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Rosera (SC) assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP's Birendra Kumar and Congress' Braj Kishore Ravi.
Rosera Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Rosera (SC) Assembly constituency falls under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. The polling was concluded in the first phase (November 6) here. According to the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout in the constituency was 67.17 per cent. This time, a contest is expected between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.
From the Rosera (SC) assembly seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to Birendra Kumar against Congress' Braj Kishore Ravi, while Jan Suraaj has fielded Rohit Kumar. Other candidates in the fray are Amit Kumar Baitha of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rajesh Kumar Paswan, who is an independent candidate.
Rosera Election Results 2025 Live: Rosera voted in the first phase, and a 67.18 per cent voter turnout was recorded.
