Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984009https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/rosera-election-results-2025-live-updates-bjp-birendra-kumar-vs-congress-braj-kishore-ravi-vs-jan-suraaj-rohit-kumar-winner-2984009.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Rosera Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Rosera Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Rosera (SC) assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP's Birendra Kumar and Congress' Braj Kishore Ravi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:57 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rosera Election Results 2025 Live Updates
LIVE Blog

Rosera Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Rosera (SC) Assembly constituency falls under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. The polling was concluded in the first phase (November 6) here. According to the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout in the constituency was 67.17 per cent. This time, a contest is expected between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

From the Rosera (SC) assembly seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to Birendra Kumar against Congress' Braj Kishore Ravi, while Jan Suraaj has fielded Rohit Kumar. Other candidates in the fray are Amit Kumar Baitha of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rajesh Kumar Paswan, who is an independent candidate.

Also Check- Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tejashwi Raaj Or Mandate For Nitish?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Rosera (SC) Seat Live Election Result 2025:

14 November 2025
06:57 IST

Rosera Election Results 2025 Live: 67.18% Voter Turnout

Rosera Election Results 2025 Live: Rosera voted in the first phase, and a 67.18 per cent voter turnout was recorded. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links