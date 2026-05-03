Royapuram election results 2026 Tamil Nadu live updates K.V. Vijay Damu TVK vs Dr. A. Subair Khan DMK vs D Jayakumar AIADMK

Royapuram Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Royapuram is a Legislative Assembly constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu, with constituency number 17. It forms part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency for national elections to the Parliament of India. Polling for the Royapuram Assembly constituency was held on April 23, recording a voter turnout of 79.19 per cent.

In the 2021 elections, Royapuram saw around 63 per cent voter turnout, where R. Idream Murthy of the DMK defeated D. Jayakumar of the AIADMK by a margin of 23 per cent. In the current election, the candidates in the fray include K. V. Vijay Damu of TVK, Dr. A. Subair Khan of DMK, and D. Jayakumar of the AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates

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